Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik died following a heart attack on Thursday. Now, Delhi Police which is probing the case has said in a statement that they are waiting for the postmortem report to know the exact cause of his death. According to news agency ANI, a Delhi Police team visited the farmhouse where the party Satish had attended before his death was organised and recovered some 'medicines'. The party was organised at the farmhouse of an industrialist. The police is going through the guest list. The party was attended by an industrialist, who is reportedly wanted in a case. Satish Kaushik Death: Amul Pays Tribute With Charcoal Drawings of the ‘Loved Actor-Director’.

Satish Kaushik Death

