The Congress party on Friday attacked PM Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Satya Pal Malik, the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir in an interview said that the home ministry refused aircraft for the CRPF convoy which was killed in the Pulwama terror attack. Speaking to journalist Karan Thapar, "Mein safely keh sakta hoon Prime Minister ko corruption se bahut nafrat nahin hain” (‘I can safely say the PM has no real problem with corruption’)". Malik also said that the Prime Minister is "ill-informed" and "ignorant" about Kashmir and its issues. He claimed that PM Modi told him not to speak about the Home Ministry's lapses which led to the devastating Pulwama terrorist attack. As many as 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans attained martyrdom in the February 2019 terror attack. Pulwama Attack Anniversary 2023: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Valorous Heroes Who Died in 2019 Terror Strike, Says 'Their Courage Motivates Us to Build Strong and Developed India'.

Watch Satya Pal Malik's Explosive Interview Here:

.@narendramodi जी, पुलवामा हमला और उसमें 40 जांबाजों की शहादत आपकी सरकार की गलती से हुई। अगर हमारे जवानों को एयरक्राफ्ट मिल जाता तो आतंकी साजिश नाकाम हो जाती। आपको तो इस गलती के लिए एक्शन लेना था और आपने ना सिर्फ इस बात को दबाया पर अपनी छवि बचाने में लग गए। पुलवामा पर सत्यपाल… pic.twitter.com/6qBVTpMqtk — Congress (@INCIndia) April 14, 2023

