The State Bank of India (SBI) has allocated Rs 71 crores to undertake various support initiatives to help India combat the second wave of COVID-19. In its statement, the bank said that it has dedicated Rs 30 crores to set up 1000-bedded makeshift hospitals, 250 bed ICU facilities & 1000-bedded isolation facilities in some worst-hit states.

