Auto and taxi drivers in Delhi have decided to go on a two-day strike from Monday to protest against the soaring fuel prices. "CNG rates are increasing. In a month around Rs 30-32 per Kg has been increased. We're on strike today and tomorrow," Sandeep Kumar, a taxi driver was quoted as saying.

Check Tweet:

Sections of auto & taxi drivers in Delhi call for a two-day strike today over CNG price hike; visuals from New Delhi railway station CNG rates are increasing. In a month around Rs 30-32 per Kg has been increased. We're on strike today and tomorrow: Sandeep Kumar, a taxi driver pic.twitter.com/0sLwOYiKEr — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)