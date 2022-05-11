The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Central government to re-examine and reconsider the provisions of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which criminalises the offence of sedition. The Supreme Court ordered that till the exercise of re-examination is complete, no case will be registered under IPC Section 124A.

See Tweet:

Sedition Law | Supreme Court allows the Central government to re-examine and reconsider the provisions of Section 124A of the IPC which criminalises the offence of sedition. Supreme Court says till the exercise of re-examination is complete, no case will be registered under 124A. pic.twitter.com/xrjHNyLbA6 — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2022

