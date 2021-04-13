Seema Gurnani, 26-Year-Old Food Blogger, Dies Due to COVID-19:

Most days we replug non-dated old stories on Facebook. Two days ago we replugged a story of a young food blogger from Vijayawada called Seema who had become popular. We then got a mail saying she had passed away due to COVID-19. Just 26 yrs old. https://t.co/JzZP0beZqJ — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) April 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)