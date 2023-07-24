In a shocking incident, a man fell into a waterfall near the famous Ajanta caves in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district while clicking a selfie on Sunday. He was rescued after extensive efforts by the police. The man was identified as Gopal Chavan. A video has surfaced on social media that shows how police personnel and other tourists save the man with a rope. Accident Averted Due to Selfie in Uttarakhand Video: Youth Tries To Take Selfie Close to Helicopter Taking Off at Kedarnath Helipad, Gets Kicked Out by Alert Staff, Act Caught on Camera.

Man Falls Into Waterfall

A incident has taken place in the #AjantaCaves area. While taking a selfie at the view point waterfall in front of the Ajanta Caves, a tourist slipped and fell into a two thousand feet deep pit. The video of this incident has come to light."#Maharashtra #chhatrapatisambhajinagar pic.twitter.com/mGOmTKlDXc — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 23, 2023

