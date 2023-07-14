In a bizarre incident that took place in Uttarakhand, a youth allegedly tried to take a selfie by standing close to the helicopter in Kedarnath. Luckily, no accident took place as alert staff quickly sprung into action. The 31-second video clip shows the helicopter trying to fly when a youth all of a sudden tries to take selfies close to the helicopter at a helipad in Kedarnath. As the video moves further, staff at the helipad can be seen stopping the youth from coming in close proximity to the helicopter. The video shows the helicopter landing once again after take-off in order to avoid crashing into the man standing closer to the runway. The viral clip also shows the staff of the helicopter services kicking the youth out of the flying route. Tourist Takes Selfies and Tries To Pet a Resting Bison; Slammed After Video Goes Viral.

Youth Risks His Life for Selfie

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)