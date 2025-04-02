A woman was caught plucking roses from the Supreme Court of India’s well-maintained lawn, sparking a viral debate. When confronted, she defended her actions, saying people should focus on serious pending cases instead of making an issue about her. In a now-viral video posted by journalist Prabhakar Kumar Mishra, she argued, “People commit murders, break hearts, yet no one speaks up. But when I pluck a few flowers, everyone makes a fuss.” Many netizens found her response relatable, while others criticised her disregard for public property. The Supreme Court authorities have not commented on the incident. Sudden Death in Vidisha: Woman Dancing at Sister’s Wedding Collapses on Stage, Dies in Madhya Pradesh; Shocking Video Surfaces.

Woman Plucking Flowers at Supreme Court Sparks Viral Debate

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के लॉन में खिले गुलाब के फूल को एक महिला जल्दी जल्दी तोड़ रही थी! वहां मौजूद किसी ने टोक दिया कि क्यों तोड़ रही हैं! उसके बाद महिला भड़क गईं। चिल्लाने लगीं - सुप्रीम कोर्ट में मामले पेंडिंग हैं कोई नहीं बोलता! लोग मर्डर कर रहे हैं, दिल तोड़ रहे हैं.. कोई नहीं… pic.twitter.com/0U0ks4AMpX — Prabhakar Kumar Mishra (@PMishra_Journo) April 2, 2025

