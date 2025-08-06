Mumbai’s Malad Police have uncovered a sex racket operating behind the façade of a spa in the suburb. Following a tip-off, officials sent a decoy customer to verify the illicit activities. After confirmation, a raid was carried out, resulting in the rescue of four women and the arrest of two individuals linked to the operation. The spa, which posed as a legitimate wellness centre, was covertly offering sexual services. The rescued women were moved to a shelter home for rehabilitation and counselling. Authorities are now expanding the investigation to identify others involved, including agents and financiers suspected of running or supporting the illegal network. Sex Racket Busted in Patna: Police Bust Prostitution Ring at Fraser Road Spa Using AI-Generated Photos to Lure Clients; 2 Minors Rescued.

Sex Racket Busted in Malad

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

