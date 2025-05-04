In a shocking incident in Hapur’s Krishnaganj area, a minor girl attacked a shopkeeper with a sharp blade after he refused to accept a product return. The event, captured on CCTV, occurred on Friday when the shopkeeper confronted the girl for repeatedly returning used items. Upon refusal, the girl allegedly became violent and slashed him, causing severe injuries to his hands and stomach. She attempted to flee but was caught by bystanders. The shopkeeper was hospitalized, and his family has filed a police complaint. While authorities are investigating, local residents claim the girl suffers from mental illness and is under treatment. The incident has raised concerns about public safety and mental health awareness. Kanpur: Viral Video Shows Reckless Motorcycle Stunt with Helmetless Girl, Kanpur Traffic Police Take Action (Watch Video).

Minor Girl Attacks Shopkeeper Over Return Dispute in Hapur

उत्तर प्रदेश के हापुड़ जिले में एक 15 साल की एक लड़की ने एक दुकानदार पर धारदार ब्लेड से हमला कर दिया। लड़की उसकी दुकान से सामान खरीदती थी, कुछ समय तक उसका इस्तेमाल करती थी और फिर उसे वापस ले जाने और पैसे लौटाने पर जोर देती थी। pic.twitter.com/yTOxbTjJud — Shabnaz Khanam (@ShabnazKhanam) May 4, 2025

