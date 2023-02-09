A police car of Shiv Sena leader and MLA Shahajibapu Patil's convoy met with an accident on Thursday in Solapur, Maharashtra. A video of Patil's convoy meeting with an accident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, a biker was allegedly killed in the accident while another one is critical. As per reports, the incident took place at Malwadi-Nazra in Sangola taluka at around 4:30 pm. Nashik: Car Heading Towards Saptashrungi Temple Catches Fire, Video of Vehicle Engulfed in Flames Goes Viral.

MLA Shahaji Bapu Patil’s Convoy Meets With an Accident

