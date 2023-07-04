Praful Patel, NCP leader on Tuesday said that Sharad Pawar is our mentor and Guru. Patel's statement came a day after NCP Chief Sharad Pawar removed Patel and Sunil Tatkare from the party over anti-party activities. "We will always respect and regard him and his position, he is a father figure to all of us," Patel said. He also said that Ajit Pawar's faction is using Sharad Pawar's picture not out of disrespect, but they are showing their reverence towards him. NCP 'Split': 51 NCP MLAs Wanted Sharad Pawar to Explore Possibility of Joining Hands With BJP After MVA Government in Maharashtra Fell in 2022, Claims Praful Patel.

He Is a Father Figure to All of Us

