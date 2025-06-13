In a dramatic turn of events in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, a man named Satai arranged his wife Seema’s marriage to her long-time lover Shivanand after catching them together. Married for 13 years, Seema had been involved with Shivanand even before her wedding. When Satai recently spotted them in a compromising situation, he decided to avoid conflict and instead supported their union. The court marriage was conducted at Tiloai Tehsil on Wednesday. Seema’s father, Ram Prasad, also supported the decision, saying his daughter went with the man she truly loved. Satai, expressing his emotional pain, said, “She broke her vow of seven lifetimes, so I let her go.” The unusual but peaceful resolution of a love triangle has sparked widespread discussion across the region, following other recent controversial relationship cases in India like Sonam Raghuvanshi case and Meerut blue drum case. Honeymoon Murder Case: Raja Raghuvanshi, Sonam Raghuvanshi Paid INR 1,380 for Stay, Last Dinner at Nongriat Homestay in Meghalaya.

Amethi Man Marries Off Wife to Her Lover After Catching Them Together

