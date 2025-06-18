In a rare and emotional turn of events, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district solemnised his wife’s marriage to her lover after she refused to continue living with him. Arvind had married Rita two years ago, unaware that she was in a relationship with a man named Yashwant Bind. Soon after the wedding, Rita left her marital home and eloped with Yashwant. Despite emotional distress and social pressure, Arvind brought her back and took her to Noida, hoping things would improve. However, Rita continued communicating with Yashwant and threatened extreme steps if forced to stay. Arvind then made a bold decision—he brought her back to Jaunpur and arranged her marriage to Yashwant at a local Durga temple. In a viral video, Yashwant is seen applying sindoor to Rita, while Arvind calmly watches. “She loved someone else, so i let her go. I chose the path that was best for everyone,” he said, blessing the couple before their departure. Uttar Pradesh: Man Gets Wife Married to Lover After Finding Out About Their Affair in Sant Kabir Nagar.

Jaunpur Man Marries Off Wife to Her Lover at Temple

