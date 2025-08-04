Shibu Soren, former Jharkhand Chief Minister and founding patron of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), passed away on Monday, August 4, in Delhi’s Sri Gangaram Hospital after a prolonged illness. Shibu Soren breathed his last at 81. He co-founded the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in 1972, championing tribal rights and self-determination. Over his career, Soren was elected multiple times to the Lok Sabha from Dumka and served two terms in the Rajya Sabha. He held the post of Jharkhand’s Chief Minister three times. Soren also served as the Union Coal Minister. VS Achuthanandan Dies: Veteran Communist Leader and Former Kerala CM Passes Away at 101 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Shibu Soren Dies

Shibu Soren was declared dead at 8:56 am today. He died after a prolonged illness. He was suffering from a kidney ailment, and had suffered a stroke, a month and a half back. He was on the life support system for the last one month: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2025

