A fire broke out in a car showroom in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, Karnataka, on Friday night. The incident occurred at a Hyundai Motor company dealership located on Shankara Mutt Road at Sheshadripuram. The fire reportedly started at the roof of the outlet, named Rahul Hyundai, and quickly spread across the building. Approximately six cars were affected by the fire, with three cars inside the showroom completely burnt and three parked at the entrance partially damaged. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but a short circuit is suspected. Fortunately, there was no loss of human life in the incident as the staff had already left for the day. However, the building suffered significant damage. Delhi Fire: One Dead As Massive Blaze Erupts on Ground Floor of Four-Storey Building in Shahdara.

Shivamogga Fire

#WATCH | Karnataka: Fire broke out in a car showroom last night in Shivamogga. Six vehicles were damaged in the fire. pic.twitter.com/SnWwhkOWFD — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

