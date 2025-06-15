In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh, a portion of a railway overbridge collapsed in Shivpuri. According to the news agency IANS, six workers were injured in the railway overbridge collapse incident, which occurred in Shivpuri. One of the six workers is said to be in critical condition and has been shifted to the district hospital for treatment. Speaking about the incident, Sanjay Chaturvedi, SDOP, said, "A section of the under-construction railway overbridge collapsed, injuring six people. They have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment." Shivpuri: ‘Metal Object’ Falls From IAF Aircraft, Damages House in Madhya Pradesh, No One Hurt; Inquiry Ordered (Watch Video).

Portion of Under-Construction Railway Overbridge Collapses in MP

Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh: SDOP Sanjay Chaturvedi says, "A section of the under-construction railway overbridge collapsed, injuring six people. They have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment" pic.twitter.com/49d3evGiHL — IANS (@ians_india) June 15, 2025

