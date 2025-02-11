Three miscreants brutally thrashed a man after he objected to the harassment of his niece in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri near the Gwalior Naka. The accused, Tohit Khan, Irfan Khan, and Raja Shakya, allegedly harassed the girl on her way to coaching. When the man objected to the harassment, the trio attacked him. A video of the assault surfaced on social media. Taking cognisance of the video, Shivpuri Police took action and arrested the trio. The miscreants have been booked on the charges of assault and harassment. Damoh Shocker: 2 School Girls Jump off Moving Bus After Driver, Others Make Obscene Remarks in Madhya Pradesh; 4 Arrested.

