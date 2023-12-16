Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came to help of an injured youth who met with a road accident near Ravindra Bhavan in the state's capital city Bhopal. Chouhan stopped the convoy escorting him after seeing a man lying injured near the Ravindra Bhavan. Without waiting for an ambulance, Chouhan decided to separate one vehicle from his convoy to rush the injured man to a hospital. In the video, he can also be seen consoling the injured man and saying, "Mama is with you, don't worry..." 'I’d Rather Die Than Ask for Something for Myself': Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Farewell Message on Last Day As Madhya Pradesh CM.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan Helps Injured Man

