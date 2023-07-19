An incident similar to the Sidhi urination case in Madhya Pradesh has come to light in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole. According to reports, a group of miscreants thrashed a tribal youth and forced him to consume meat. One of the miscreants urinated in the victim's mouth. The accused recorded the entire incident on camera and circulated the video. The disturbing video showed a miscreant urinating on blood-soaked youth. Sidhi Urination Case: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Meets Victim Dashmat Rawat, Washes His Feet Inside Official Residence (See Pics and Video).

Tribal Youth Brutally Assaulted in Ongole:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)