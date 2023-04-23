A man from Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli was arrested after a video purportedly showing him “cleaning” chicken with the Tricolour went viral on social media. The video had sparked outrage among netizens who demanded that the man be arrested for insulting the Indian flag. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Saif Nadim Qureshi who works at a poultry shop where the purported incident took place. National Flag Insulted! Man Seen Cleaning Dust With Tricolour From Watermelons in Jhansi, UP Police Order Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Man Cleans Chicken With National Flag

Police nab one for cleaning chicken with national flag in viral videohttps://t.co/uVjgbPDatN pic.twitter.com/xRdP4C4pnt — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) April 22, 2023

