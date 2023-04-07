Jhansi Police have launched probe after a video has gone viral on social media which shows a man using national flag to clean dust from watermelons. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi. The matter came to the fore after a purported video of the incident, shot by locals, was uploaded on social media. In the said video, the person is seen cleaning the dust from watermelons with the national flag. This is not the first time though that such incident of disrespecting the tricolour has come to the light. Earlier, a 52-year-old man in Delhi was arrested by Delhi Police after a video of him using national flag to clean his two-wheeler went viral on social media. Uttar Pradesh: Miscreants Hurl Bomb At Car of BJP Leader Vijaylakshmi Chandel’s Son in Prayagraj, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Man Cleans Watermelons With National Flag

प्रकरण में थाना प्रभारी समथर को तत्काल जांचकर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — Jhansi Police (@jhansipolice) April 7, 2023

