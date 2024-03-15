The Gauhati High Court recently said that the SIM swap scam, under which fraudsters manage to get a duplicate SIM of a customer's number, was turning out to be a menace and resulting in various bank frauds. The high court bench of Justice Devashis Baruah observed while directing the Centre to inform whether a violation of the instructions issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for issuance of duplicate SIM cards had resulted in a banking fraud with an Airtel customer. The court was hearing a case seeking recovery of over Rs 8 lakh which was fraudulently withdrawn from the State Bank of India (SBI) account of a pensioner named Paresh Chandra Deka. Gujarat and Gauhati High Courts Stop Practice of Mentioning Religion and Caste of Litigants in Petitions After Supreme Court Order.

HC on SIM Swapping

