The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, October 27, announced to carry out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ list, with 12 states and union territories (UTs) to be covered in phase two. While addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said, “The first part was the Bihar SIR, which was conducted successfully. There were zero appeals in Bihar.” He said the training of polling officials for Phase two of the SIR to begin on Tuesday, October 28. According to the ECI SIR Phase 2 schedule, printing and training activities will be conducted from October 28 to November 3, 2025, followed by the house-to-house enumeration phase from November 4 to December 4, 2025. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, 2025, with the claims and objections period open from December 9, 2025, to January 8, 2026. The hearing and verification phase will run from December 9, 2025, to January 31, 2026, and the final electoral rolls are scheduled for publication on February 7, 2026.

SIR 2025–26: In Which State Election Commission Will Conduct Special Intensive Revision of Voter List? All 12 Names Here.

SIR 2025–26 Schedule

