Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy about the ongoing rescue operations at the SLBC tunnel. The PM assured full support and assistance in the rescue efforts and expressed the government's commitment to ensuring the safe recovery of the trapped personnel. Tunnel Collapse in Telangana: 7 Workers Feared Trapped After Portion of Under-Construction Tunnel as Part of Srisailam Left Bank Canal Collapses in Nagarkurnool (See Pics and Videos).

SLBC Tunnel Roof Collapse in Telangana:

PM Narendra Modi called Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and discussed the rescue of personnel at the SLBC tunnel. PM assured all help and assistance in the rescue efforts.

