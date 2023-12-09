Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani, on Saturday, December 9, visited her Parliamentary constituency, Amethi, in Uttar Pradesh. During her one-day tour to Amethi, the BJP leader distributed smartphones to Government Girls Inter College (GGIC) students. A video of the same has also gone viral on social media. The nine-second video clip shows Smriti Irani distributing smartphones to Government Girls Inter College (GGIC) students before posing for the cameras. Smriti Irani Claims Global Hunger Index Is Calculated by Asking People on Phone Call If They Are Hungry, Congress Slams Union Minister (Watch Video).

Smriti Irani Visits Amethi

#WATCH | UP: Union minister & BJP leader Smriti Irani distributes smartphones to the students of Government Girls Inter College (GGIC), during her one-day tour to her Parliamentary constituency of Amethi.. pic.twitter.com/cHWbnHQWTU — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023

