The picturesque valley of Sonamarg has been draped in a thick blanket of snow following fresh snowfall, transforming the region into a breathtaking winter wonderland. The snowfall, which began late last night, has covered the entire landscape, attracting tourists and adventure enthusiasts eager to experience the beauty of the snow-clad region. The fresh snowfall has brought joy to the tourism sector, with hoteliers and local businesses anticipating an increase in visitors. However, the weather conditions have also led to disruptions, with authorities advising travellers to exercise caution due to slippery roads and reduced visibility. Jammu and Kashmir Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Sonamarg Market, CM Omar Abdullah Offers His Condolences (Watch Videos).

Sonamarg Transforms Into Winter Wonderland After Fresh Snowfall

#WATCH | J&K | Sonamarg gets covered in a thick blanket of snow as it receives fresh snowfall. pic.twitter.com/WvJSmIKvXA — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)