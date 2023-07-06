A bizarre incident has come to the fore wherein the loco pilots union in Solapur have demanded permission to change gender to get privileges that are offered to women. The demand letter was posted on Twitter by journalist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj. According to the letter, Assistant Local Pilots & Senior Loco Pilots employed with Central Railways Solapur have unitedly written letters to authorities seeking permission to change gender, claiming they are facing extreme discrimination because they are men.

Loco Pilots Union Demands Permission to Undergo Sex-Change Surgery

