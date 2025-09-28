A horrific accident on the Pune-Solapur National Highway claimed one life on Saturday near Vakhari village in Daund taluka. The crash occurred close to the Wakada bridge, a known accident-prone spot, when a speeding tempo lost control, breached the divider, and slammed head-on into another tempo coming from the opposite lane. CCTV footage of the incident shows the out-of-control vehicle suddenly veering from its lane, leaving the oncoming driver no time to react. The violent collision resulted in one fatality on the spot. Police and local authorities rushed to the scene and initiated a probe into the incident. Hooghly Road Accident: 3 Killed As Car, Part of Procession Bringing Goddess Durga Idols for Community Puja, Hits Stack of Bricks in Anantapur.

Pune-Solapur Highway Crash: Tempo Collision Near Vakhari Kills One

