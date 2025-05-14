Several Government Websites in Jammu and Kashmir have reportedly been down for over a week. Local residents took to Twitter (formerly Twitter) to share the news and claimed that they were facing issues while accessing the government websites. "Most government websites in J&K — including JKPSC, JKSSB, Revenue, Land Records, JKPaySys, School Education, Agriculture, Social welfare and so on have been inaccessible for over a week now," one user said while another said that several websites have been down for the last 10 days in Jammu and Kashmir. The local residents also demanded the immediate restoration of the government websites in Jammu and Kashmir. 'National Security Considerations': JNU Suspends MoU With Turkey's Inonu University Until Further Notice.

Govt Websites Inaccessible for People in Jammu and Kashmir

Most government websites in J&K — including JKPSC, JKSSB, Revenue, Land Records, JKPaySys, School Education, Agriculture, Social welfare and so on have been inaccessible for over a week now, causing significant inconvenience to people! These services need to be restored… — Tahir Peerzada (@TahirPeerzada_) May 13, 2025

Another X User Complaints

Some Important Govt. websites like JKSSB, HRMS, JKBOPEE, PDD are down from the last 10 days. — The Nawakadal (@Nawakadal3) May 14, 2025

JKSSB Website Down for Over 10 Days

The JKSSB website (https://t.co/ANpeTTM3bR) has been down for the past 10 days! Form filling for multiple posts is live, but aspirants are unable to apply. No official update issued yet. This delay is affecting thousands of candidates.@jkssbofficial @sakinaitoo @OfficeOfLGJandK — Versine (@versine_1290) May 12, 2025

