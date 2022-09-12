Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Monday said that Sonali Phogat's murder case will be handed over to CBI. The TikTok star and BJP leader Sonali Phogat was murdered in Goa. He said that he will be personally writing to Home minister Amiit Shah that this case be handed over to the CBI. He further added that Goa Police have found many clues with regards to their investigation. Chief minister Pramod Sawant said that he will write to union home minister Amit Shah today to handover the case to BJP Haryana leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat murder case to CBI.

Sonali Phogat Murder: CM Pramod Sawant to handover Case to CBI

