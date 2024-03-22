The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) took a jibe at Priyank Kharge over a viral video in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were seen "refusing" to drink the water offered by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, a Dalit. "Shameful how Sonia and Rahul Gandhi refused water from a Dalit. But Kharge Junior is hurling casteist slurs to demean others," the BJP captioned the video. In the video, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge offers water to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, showing courtesy before drinking water himself. Alibi for Its Imminent Defeat in Lok Sabha Polls: BJP on Congress’s Bank Account Freezing Charges.

BJP Takes Swipe at Priyank Kharge

Shameful how Sonia and Rahul Gandhi refused water from a Dalit. But Kharge Junior is hurling casteist slurs to demean others. pic.twitter.com/CssSA7Z0lg — BJP (@BJP4India) March 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)