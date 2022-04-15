Southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall in India between June to September is likely to be normal at 96 to 104 % of the Long Period Average (LPA), the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

Check Tweet:

Southwest Monsoon Seasonal (July to September ) rainfall over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal which is 96 to 104% of the Long Period Average (LPA), predicted Indian Meteorological Department in its April 14 release for the 2022 Southwest Monsoon Rainfall — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2022

