Speaking to reporters, #BengaluruPolice Commissioner Pratap Reddy stated that 5,200 police constables, 1,800 head constables, 800 ASIs, 600 PSIs and 160 senior officers are being deputed to monitor New Year celebrations.@BlrCityPolice— IANS (@ians_india) December 29, 2022

