Tension prevailed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, commonly known as Uppal Stadium, as the fans clashed with cops ahead of the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match on Friday. Several videos have surfaced on social media showing the clashes at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad. As per the local media, the fans were agitated as they were not allowed to enter the stadium despite having the ticket. IPL 2024: SRH vs CSK Overall Head-to-Head; When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online.

Tension Prevails

