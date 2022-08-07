The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday launched the smallest commercial rocket to unfurl the Tricolour in space on the occasion of Indian Independence Day 2022 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The SSLV weighs around 120 tonnes and is about 34 metre tall, making it the smallest and lightest commercial rocket built by ISRO.

Check Tweet:

SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission: Indian Space Research Organisation launches the smallest commercial rocket to unfurl Tricolour in space.@isropic.twitter.com/qshCx8TFNA — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) August 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)