A light-hearted incident took place after the opposition parties meeting in Bihar's Patna today. While addressing a press conference, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to get married. "You didn't listen to my advice earlier. You should have married. It is not too late even today. You must get married," Lalu Yadav said. Notably, Yadav's advice t Rahul Gandhi on getting married made everyone laugh. Meanwhile, after the opposition parties' meeting ended, the 17 parties resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly in order to defeat the BJP and work with flexibility by setting aside their differences. Opposition Meeting in Patna Video: Devendra Fadnavis Takes Swipe at Opposition Parties, Says 'All Dynast Parties Are Forging Alliances To Save Their Families'.

'Get Married, It's Not Too Late Even Today'

#WATCH | "You didn't listen to my advice earlier. You should have married. It is not too late even today. You must get married," says RJD leader Lalu Yadav to Rahul Gandhi during opposition leaders' press meet in Patna pic.twitter.com/T4HomIpZo5 — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)