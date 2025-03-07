On Thursday, March 6, a woman claiming to be an advocate, appeared as a party-in-person before the Bombay High Court and mentioned a matter before a bench led by J Revati Mohite-Dere, when the bench was about to rise for the day. The woman told the Bombay HC bench that she wants to mention an urgent matter. "I am a sufferer as the water supply has been disconnected at my house for the last 40 days," the woman told the bench and started crying immediately. Responding to her, Justice Revati Mohite-Dere asked her to stop crying. "Stop Crying. It will not make any difference," the judge said. She further said that they decide cases on the basis of merits, not on the basis of tears. "We keep your matter on Wednesday and you will argue but you will not cry," Justice Dere said. HC on Sex After Fake Marriage Promise: False Pledge To Marry Invalidates Consent, Says Bombay High Court; Upholds Man’s Conviction in Rape Case.

'Stop Crying. It Will Not Make Any Difference'

#CourtroomExchange A woman claiming to be an advocate, appears as a party-in-person, mentions a matter before a bench led by J Revati Mohite-Dere, when the bench was about to rise for the day. Lady: I want to mention an urgent matter, I am a sufferer as the water supply has… pic.twitter.com/sLCcenmU6j — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)