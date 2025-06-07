Local train services in Mumbai are likely to be affected on Sunday, June 08, as the railways have announced a mega block. According to the official announcement, there will be a mega block on Harbour, Transharbour and Western lines. On the Harbour line, the mega block will be on Up and Down lines between Vashi and Panvel stations from 11:05 AM to 4:05 PM. Similarly, there will be a four-hour mega block on the Transharbour line between Thane and Vashi stations from 11:05 AM to 4:05 PM on Sunday, June 8. That said, no block has been announced for the Central and Uran lines. On the other hand, the Western line will witness a five-hour mega block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations. The mega block will be from 10:35 AM to 3:35 PM. Kalyan Traffic Advisory for Bakrid 2025-Durgadi Fort Event: Road Closures and Diversions Announced for June 7-8 in View of Religious Observances, Check Details.

