The Supreme Court on Monday constituted an independent committee which will be headed by a former SC judge to probe the security lapse that took place in Ferozepur during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Punjab visit. Reportedly, the independent committee will consist of 3 members.

Check Tweet:

Supreme Court agrees to set up an independent committee, to be headed by a former Supreme Court judge to probe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Ferozepur, Punjab last week. pic.twitter.com/VOGKJrMEmS — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)