In a horrifying case of suspected honour killing, 23-year-old Yasmin Banu from Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district was allegedly beheaded by her father for marrying a Hindu man against the family’s wishes. Yasmin had tied the knot with Sai Teja, a Hindu, in February, defying her parents. On April 14, she was reportedly called back home by her family under the pretence that her father was unwell. Hours later, her decapitated body was discovered. Police suspect honour killing, as her father is absconding while her mother and sister are in custody. A murder case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing. Honour Killing in Karnataka: Man Beats 18-Year-Old to Death With Wooden Stick for Defying His Wishes and Having Love Affair in Bidar’s Aurad Taluk, Probe Underway.

Father Allegedly Beheads Daughter for Marrying Hindu Man Against Family’s Wishes

Suspected Honour Killing in #AndhraPradesh A Muslim woman who was married to a Hindu Man, against her family’s wishes was found dead under suspicious circumstances in #Chittoor, with police probing the case from an #HonourKilling angle. Reportedly the deceased, Yasmin Banu… pic.twitter.com/HGVsCO3N9D — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)