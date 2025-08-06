Former UP minister and Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party chief Swami Prasad Maurya was slapped from behind during a public event in Raebareli. The incident occurred while he was being welcomed with garlands at Civil Lines, when an unidentified man garlanded him and then slapped him. Supporters and security personnel immediately overpowered the assailant and thrashed him before handing him to police. The sudden attack triggered chaos at the venue. Reacting strongly, Maurya accused the Yogi Adityanath-led government of promoting lawlessness and giving free rein to “Thakurs” and Karni Sena members, whom he blamed for the incident. He also alleged that the assault happened in the presence of police, calling it evidence of a complete collapse in law and order. Swami Prasad Maurya Quits Samajwadi Party: Senior Leader Resigns From SP’s Primary Membership, Also Quits As MLC.

Swami Prasad Maurya Slapped Right After Garland Welcome

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)