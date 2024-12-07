India, on Friday, December 6, issued an advisory urging all citizens to avoid travelling to Syria in the wake of the violence and unrest in the country. “In view of the situation prevailing in Syria, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all travel to Syria, until further notification," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in its advisory. The ministry also urged the stranded Indians to leave by the earliest available commercial flights. It further issued an emergency helpline number and email ID for the Indian nationals to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Damascus. India ‘Closely Monitoring’ Violent Offensive in Syria, Political Turmoil in South Korea, Says MEA.

Syria Civil War

Ministry of External Affairs releases a travel advisory for Syria, advises citizens to avoid all travel to Syria until further notification. Those who can, are advised to leave at the earliest. MEA also issued emergency helpline number +963993385973 and email id… pic.twitter.com/IotHlx7oqe — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2024

