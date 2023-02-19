Popular Tamil actor-comedian Mayilsamy breathed his last on Sunday (February 19) morning. He was 57. Reportedly, Mayilsamy felt discomfort and was immediately rushed to a hospital, but could not survive. He passed away due to heart attack. May his soul RIP. Mayilsamy Passes Away at 57; Kamal Haasan, Vikram and Other Celebs Mourn Death of the Tamil Actor-Comedian.

Mayilsamy No More:

Tamil comedian and Actor Mayilsamy passed away at the age of 57 due to a heart attack, in Chennai. — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023

