A girl student, studying in class 12, allegedly died by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district today. This is the third instance in the state of Tamil Nadu this month. A case of suspicious death has been registered by the cops and further investigation is on. "She committed suicide due to domestic issues at her home," reported ANI quoting Cuddalore SP S Sakthi Ganesan as saying.

