In an unusual move, a youth from Tamil Nadu's Salem bought a new bike by paying Rs 2.6 lakh. Interestingly, the youth paid the huge amount with Re 1 coins which he had collected over the past three years.

Tamil Nadu | A youth in Salem paid Rs 2.6 lakh to buy a bike with Re 1 coins he collected in three years. pic.twitter.com/ayLgBa23Ja — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

