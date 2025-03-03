Heavy rains have triggered flash floods at Manimutharu Water Falls in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli. To ensure tourists' safety, authorities have banned bathing at the Manimutharu Waterfalls. The local administration has also advised visitors to avoid the area. Kanyakumari: 4 Electrocuted to Death During Church Festival Preparations in Tamil Nadu, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains trigger flash floods at Manimutharu WaterFalls. Authorities impose a ban on bathing for tourists to ensure safety. Visitors advised to avoid the area pic.twitter.com/Azn8mAeDgj — IANS (@ians_india) March 3, 2025

