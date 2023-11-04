BJP leader Ranjana Nachiyar has been arrested by the Tamil Nadu police for slapping and abusing students who were performing dangerous stunts on a bus in Kundrathur. The action was taken against her after a video of her apprehending the students on Friday went viral on social media. Video on social media showed youngsters and students footboarding dangerously in large numbers and the politician asking them to deboard forcefully. When some students refused to deboard, the actor forcefully pulled them out and slapped them. Ranjana also verbally abused the conductor of the bus. She has been booked for not allowing government officials from performing their duties, slapping and abusing students. Indore Shocker: Junior Doctor at Govt-Run Hospital Slaps, Abuses Patient Repeatedly for Not Disclosing HIV Status; Suspended After Video Surfaces.

Ranjana Nachiyar Slaps Students

BJP Leader Arrested

The spree of arrests continues . @RanjanaNachiyar has been arrested for an act she had committed out of genuine concern for the school students . Infact it’s the transport dept and the school education dept ministers who have to be held accountable for this plight despite 70… pic.twitter.com/35fVzxuNEg — karthik gopinath (@karthikgnath) November 4, 2023

