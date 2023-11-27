A fire erupted today at a jewellery shop on South Masi Street in Madurai, raising concerns as one individual is reportedly trapped inside. Emergency responders are currently engaged in a rescue operation, working diligently to both extricate the trapped person and extinguish the flames. The intensity of the situation is evident in videos shared by news agency PTI, depicting firefighters breaking the glass wall of the jewellery shop in their efforts to reach the individual in distress. Further details about the incident, including the cause of the fire and the condition of the trapped person, are awaited as the operation unfolds. Tamil Nadu: Fire Breaks Out at Dinamalar Office in Madurai, Firefighters Battle Blaze for Three Hours (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Jewellery Shop in Madurai

VIDEO | Firefighters break the glass wall of the jewellery shop in Madurai's South Masi Street area, where a fire broke out earlier today, in an attempt to rescue the person trapped inside. pic.twitter.com/A0CVZooKSE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2023

